Jacqueline "Jackie" (Hatfield) Coffman, 93, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020.

She was born February 28, 1927, in Noel, Missouri, to Ray and Verna (Swope) Hatfield. She graduated from

Jackie was married to Frank Coffman for 55 years before he preceded her in death in 2003. Others preceding her in death were her parents, 2 sisters and a brother-in-law, Maxine Ramseyer and Davijean and Bill Lyles, and a niece.

Survivors include her children Jim Coffman, Wichita; Patti Rodeheffer (David), Topeka; grandchildren Ryan Wills (Jodi), Kelsey Fiorilli (Kyle), Colby Coffman (Ashley), and Courtney Coffman; step-grandchildren Christopher, Michael, and Kathryn Rodeheffer; 5 great-grandsons Jackson, Aiden, Griffin, Bryce, and Waylon; brother-in-law, Charles Ramseyer; and several nieces and nephews.

Jackie's family was her biggest joy. Everyone who touched her life she welcomed in as part of her family. She enjoyed her many friends, playing bridge, and spending time with her McCrites family, especially the 3rd floor "girls." She will be remembered for her laughter and positive attitude. She lived her life with a sense of grace and dignity.

Memorial contributions may be made to Arab Shrine Children's Travel Fund or Topeka Rescue Mission, in care of Penwell-Gabel, Topeka, Kansas. Private burial is planned. A celebration service is pending.

