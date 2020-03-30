Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacqueline J. Berry. View Sign Service Information Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-4732 Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Jacqueline J. Berry, 90, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center in Sedalia.

She was born on Oct. 11, 1929, in Sedalia, the daughter of Jack Pierce and Fay O. (Broyles) Pierce, who preceded her in death.

On April 28, 1951, in Sedalia, she was united in marriage to Carl C. Berry, who preceded her in death on Dec. 8, 1986. She loved and adored her husband.

Jackie retired from JC Penney after 25 years. She would arrive at work a half-hour early to catch her breath and read. As far as she was concerned, if your clock in time was eight and you arrived at eight, you were already one-half hour late. In other words, punctuality was a MUST.

Earlier in life, Jackie accepted Jesus as her personal savior and thereafter was baptized. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church attending Sunday School and Church while her health allowed. She enjoyed the old hymns, especially spiritual hymns by Andy Griffith. Her children can still hear her saying, "When faced with trials of life, just pray and give it to the Lord."

Even at the time of her passing her mind was clear and oriented with her mind much younger than her 90 years.

The day she went to heaven, the devotion for the day was: She looked up and knew everything was going to be more than ok. It was going to work out perfectly.

Survivors include five children, Cindy Atkinson of Sedalia, Robin Schuh (Greg) of Lee's Summit, Connie Berry of Sedalia, David W. Berry (Laura Ziegler) of Blue Springs, and Daniel O. Berry of Raytown; a sister, Loraine Bartlett of Sedalia; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and numerous friends. We love you Mother Dear, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Friend. We were "Blessed" - We will miss you - God-fearing, wisdom-filled, mom, friend, mentor. Until we meet again.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Carl C. Berry Jr.; a son-in-law, Charles Ray Atkinson; and two sisters, Dorothy (Dot) Pierce-Kell and Carol Joquel-Wolf.

A celebration of life gathering of family and friends will be announced at a later date due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

