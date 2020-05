Or Copy this URL to Share

SEDALIA - Jacqueline J. Berry, 90, of Sedalia, died Friday, March 27, 2020, at Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center in Sedalia. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2020, at Crown Hill Cemetery in Sedalia. A Celebration of Life gathering will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel in Sedalia.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store