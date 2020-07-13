Jacqueline (Jackie) Tolliver, 91, went to Heaven on March 13, 2020.
She was born on December 29, 1928, in Valentine, Nebraska, to James and Elsie Owens. She was married on June 29, 1945, to Griffie Tolliver in Urbana, MO, for 65 years.
They lived on their small farm in the Smithton area the last 50 years of their lives together. She did farm chores, gardened, was a great seamstress, and an avid reader!
She always contributed to the family by working additional jobs in town including The Old Missouri Homestead, Eddies Drive In, and Lamy's Manufacturing Co.; there she was known for speed and skill in sewing Levi's.
Her children and grandchildren were always her priority. They knew they were safe and loved with her near. She will be greatly missed.
Jackie was a charter member of Katy Park Baptist Church in Sedalia. While there she wholeheartedly served through prayer and teaching.
Jackie was preceded in death by her husband Griffie Tolliver, an infant daughter Kathleen Tolliver, a daughter Diane Paxton, a grandson Chad Thornton, and a grandson Josh McCandless.
Jackie leaves behind, to cherish her loving memories, her four surviving children, Rick Tolliver (Arlene), Carol McCandless (David), Jim Tolliver (Terri), and Beth Huff (Brian) and a son-in-law Dan Paxton. She had 22 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandkids.
A celebration of life will be held at Katy Park Baptist Church in Sedalia, Mo. on July 18, 2020, with Jim Tolliver officiating. Visitation with family will be at 1 p.m. and service will be at 2 p.m. Burial will be at Smithton Cemetery, Smithton, Missouri.
If you would like to make a donation in Jackie's memory, the family suggests The Alzheimer's Association
or Katy Park Baptist Church.