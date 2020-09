Or Copy this URL to Share

COLE CAMP - JaEllen Hickman, 49, of Sedalia, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Care Center in Cole Camp. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Fox Funeral Home in Cole Camp. Visitation will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Fox Funeral Home.

