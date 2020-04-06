Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Alan Phillips. View Sign Service Information Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-4732 Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - James Alan Phillips, 50, of Sedalia, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, in Sedalia, MO.

He was born on Dec. 3, 1969, in Kansas City, MO, the son of Ronald Phillips and Frances (Biggs) Porter.

Jim was engaged to his fiance, Jenny Norman of Sedalia, and an April 25, 2020, wedding was planned.

He worked for Charter Communications as an installer and most recently was employed at Pro Energy. Jim was a member of Sedalia Moose Lodge 1494 for over 29 years. He was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan. He enjoyed being outdoors, building things, playing pool and washers, drinking Budweiser, and laughing at his jokes. Jim enjoyed reading about and keeping up with local, state, and national politics. He especially loved spending time with his family and friends. Jim was caring, passionate, loud, silly, funny and a loving father. Jim always made sure God was part of his life and accepted God as his savior.

Survivors include three sons, James Phillips of Kansas City, Russell Fox (Addy) of Kansas City, and Derek Phillips of Sedalia; four daughters, Bethany Phillips of Kansas City, Allison Stucker (Seth) of Sedalia, Ashlee Qualls (Jody) of Doniphan, MO, and Jordyn Verhallen of Sedalia; four sisters, Kristina Kreisler (Robby) of Houstonia, Pam Atkinson (Brett) of Sedalia, Cindy Blatterman of Sedalia, and Brenda Donnell of Marshall, MO; a brother, Eric Whittall of Sedalia; his parents, Ron Phillips (Janice) of Sedalia and Frances Porter (John) of Sedalia; his step-mother, Carol Sandy of Sedalia; three grandchildren, Jaelynn Qualls, McKenzie Verhaalen, and Alex Verhaalen; Cory Durrill of Sedalia and Etta Koehne of Sedalia; and many of his loved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Goldie and Sam Phillips; maternal grandparents, Viola and Warner Biggs; a brother, Greg Porter; and two cousins, Susan Phillips and David Walker.

A memorial service will be held at the Sedalia Moose Lodge 1494 to be announced at a later date.

A graveside memorial service and burial will be at a later date in Salem Cemetery.

Honorary bearers will be Alex Verhallen, Cory Durrill, Daryl Ehlers, Jody Qualls, Trenton Toler, James Phillips, Russell Fox, and Johnny Billingsley.

