James Brian Brandl
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BOONVILLE - James Brian Brandl, 59, of Boonville, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, as the result of injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Howard Funeral Home in Boonville. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Howard Funeral Home with Kenny McDonald officiating. Burial will follow in the Tipton Masonic Cemetery in Tipton. Arrangements are under the direction of Howard Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved