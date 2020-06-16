BOONVILLE - James Brian Brandl, 59, of Boonville, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, as the result of injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Howard Funeral Home in Boonville. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Howard Funeral Home with Kenny McDonald officiating. Burial will follow in the Tipton Masonic Cemetery in Tipton. Arrangements are under the direction of Howard Funeral Home.

