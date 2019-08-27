Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James C. "Jim" Keck. View Sign Service Information McLaughlin Funeral Chapel 519 S Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-8000 Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - James C. "Jim" Keck, 98, of Sedalia, passed away, Sunday, August 28, 2019, at Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center.

Jim was born November 13, 1920, in Sedalia, the son of the late Oscar J. and Lydia (Zoernig) Keck.

On April 10, 1948, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, by the Rev. Father A.J. Brunswick, he married Mary Lou Nevils. She preceded him in death on January 12, 2009.

Jim was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He was raised in Sedalia and was a graduate of Smith-Cotton High School class of 1938 and attended Central Business College in Sedalia. While attending high school he worked at Bard Drug Store and the St. Louis Clothing Company. He later worked for the Sedalia Democrat, in the advertising department. He later managed Porter Real Estate Company for twenty-six years. He also worked part-time for Landmann Title Company for several years.

Jim served his country in the United States Coast Guard during WWII. He served as a radar operator and mail clerk on a Destroyer Escort and an Attack Cargo vessel in the Atlantic, Mediterranean and Pacific theaters of war. He enlisted November 23, 1942, and was honorably discharged on October 23, 1945, as a Specialist Third Class.

Jim managed and overlooked Calvary Catholic Cemetery for twenty-three years where he retired in 1985. He was a lifetime member of Sedalia Council 831 Knights of Columbus and the American Legion Post 16 of Sedalia. He was a member of the Sedalia Amateur Radio Club for many years. He also was the Pettis County Trustee for several years. He was the Secretary of the Bothwell Regional Hospital Board of Trustee for twenty-two years and a member of the Pettis County Historical Society. He worked as a precinct judge at local elections for many years. He volunteered at the American Red Cross for many years.

He enjoyed assembling and operating his ham radio equipment. He taught many local residents how to operate and use the ham radio. He liked to work in his workshop building various things out of wood. Jim was an avid reader, finding many of his books from Sedalia Public library. Jim collected glass insulators.

Jim is preceded in death by his sister Dorothy J. Keck and daughter-in-law Jo Keck.

Jim is survived by his son Barry R. Keck of Sweet Springs, Mo., and daughter Rebecca L. Schmidt of Springfield, Ill.; along with two grandchildren Megan Keck of Tazewell, Tennessee, and Jonathon Schmidt of Ill.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father David Veit as celebrant. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery with military honors from the United States Coast Guard and the V.F.W. Post 2591. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel, where a rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m. Friends may call the funeral home after 4 p.m. Wednesday.

