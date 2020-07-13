SEDALIA - James C. "Jimmy" Pickard, 73, of Sedalia, passed away at his home on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

He was born November 3, 1946, in Lee's Summit, a son of the late Walter Amon and Ella Elizabeth (Harris) Pickard. On April 21, 2001, in Sedalia, he married Judy Goodson, who survives of the home.

He was a 1964 graduate of Lee's Summit High School. In his youth, Jimmy was a member of Boy Scouts, earned his Eagle Scout and was a member of Order of the Arrow. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army from 1968-1970 during the Vietnam War. He worked as a truck driver for Associated Wholesale Grocers, retiring in 2002 after 30 years of service. He was a member of the Teamsters.

He was a very caring and compassionate man who loved his family dearly. He enjoyed classic cars and trucks, going to car shows with his '56 Chevy.

In addition to his wife, Judy, he is survived by six children: Amie Rogers (Mike), of Grain Valley, Bev Sollars (Eddie), of Kansas City, Donnie Sayers (Missi), of Centralia, Danny Sayers (Heather), of Sedalia, Dena Matthews, of Sedalia, and Sabrina Kayser (Michael), of Surprise, AZ; six siblings: Betty Hallier (Keith), of Clinton, Eddie Ficken (Tamara), of Wichita, KS, Sue Hart, of Lee's Summit, Lou Conrad, of Florida, Nancy Welch (Leon), of Sedalia, and Joe Pickard (Patty), of Lee's Summit; a sister-in-law: Bonnie Pickard, of Leeton; 23 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved step-father, Adolph Ficken; a brother Johnnie Pickard; and a brother-in-law, Phil Hart.

Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, with a memorial service at 6:30 p.m. and conclude with military honors at 7 p.m. at Heckart Funeral Home. The service will be live-streamed on Heckart Funeral Home's Facebook page. Burial will be in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery at Higginsville at a later date.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Crossroads Hospice in care of the funeral home.

