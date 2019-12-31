James (Jim) Calfee, 73, passed away December 27, 2019.
He was born July 21, 1946, to Joseph and Fern Calfee, who preceded him in death. He was born and raised in Cole Camp, MO, and baptized Methodist. He attended grade school and high school in Cole Camp. He was a Boy Scout and Post 263 Commander, all in Cole Camp. Jim worked in the OTR truck industry. Jim served in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam veteran.
Jim is survived by Joyce Frix of the home and his dog Beau, son Heath Calfee of Galt MO, daughter Heather Calfee of Odessa MO, sister Judy Eichholz of North Kansas City, MO, 2 grandchildren, 1 great-granddaughter, nieces, great-niece, great-great-niece.
No services, cremation. Jim will be placed at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville MO.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Jan. 1, 2020