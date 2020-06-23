SEDALIA - James Edward Swisher, world's best father and "papa", passed away early Saturday morning, June 20, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia, Missouri. He was 77 years old.

Jim or "Jimmie", as he was known by his family and friends, was born January 27, 1943, in Windsor, Missouri, to James Swisher and Mabel Wilborn. Jim graduated from Windsor High School in 1961 and was an United States Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Jim married Mae Marie Shumake on September 27, 1969, and into this union, four children were born. She preceded him in death on March 3, 1997. On February 27, 2004, he married Bonnie (Green) Manion, who survives of the home.

Jim was employed at the University of Central Missouri in Special Projects and retired after over 30 years in 2005. Jim was a talented carpenter and built many beautiful projects at the university that he enjoyed showing to his grandkids. His most memorable project was the home he built and filled with wonderful memories for his own family.

Jim is survived by his children Ann (Jay) Cave, Janet (Jason) Rhyne, Brian Swisher, Eric Swisher, Heath (Megan) Manion, Denaé (Kelly) Carver; 17 grandchildren, Kirby, Carson, Kiran, Charli, Silas, Brinlea, Josh, Trinity, Kaiden, Kora, Jorie, Jude, Leyton, Colt, Brenna, Andrea and Ashley; a sister Mary Lou (Frank) Brooks and brother-in-law Bill Shumake as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Jim was an avid storyteller and had a knack for telling stories and jokes. He was a talented musician who could sing and play the guitar and fiddle. He was in the band the Benton County Dukes and enjoyed performing with them and recording a record that included a song he had written. Jim enjoyed fishing in his spare time with his family and friends, having coffee with friends during the week, and a weekly Saturday breakfast with lifelong friends.

Jim will be most fondly remembered by his family as a loving husband, father and grandfather.

