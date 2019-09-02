Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Ervin Cash. View Sign Service Information FOX FUNERAL HOME, INC - COLE CAMP 302 E Butterfield Trail Cole Camp , MO 65325 (660)-668-4425 Send Flowers Obituary

COLE CAMP - James Ervin Cash, 87, of Cole Camp, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019, at his home. He was born on July 14, 1932, in Kansas City, Missouri, a son of Irvine "Bud" and Cecil Jane (White) Cash.

He was raised in Kansas City and graduated from East High School and attended the University of Central Missouri. On September 4, 1956, at Miami, Oklahoma, he was united in marriage to Shirley Ann Gerken. Together they raised two children, Michael and Susan, and four nephews, Lenny, Cliff, Curt and J.D. Gerken.

He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Cole Camp. He served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War as a crypto specialist for NATO and was a member of the American Legion Post No. 305 of Cole Camp for over 50 years. Together Jim and Shirley owned and operated three successful businesses in Cole Camp. They purchased the Cole Camp Locker Plant from Uncle Alvin Behrens in 1966 and opened Cash's Thriftway in 1969 and the Der Essen Platz in 1985.

James was very active in the community, serving as alderman on the City Council, as president of the Chamber of Commerce, the Cole Camp Jaycees, and the Boonslick Library, and as treasurer of the Benton County R1 Education Foundation Golf Tournament. He also served on the New Library Committee, was president of the Memorial Cemetery Association, and was a member of the Cole Camp Fair Board.

He coached Little League for several years and was a lifetime member of the Cole Camp swimming pool. After retiring in 1992, he enjoyed playing golf and crappie fishing and spending winters with his wife in Sun City West, Arizona.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Cash of the home; a daughter, Susan A. Smith and her husband Kyle of Branson; a daughter-in-law, Marcy Cash of Sedalia; two nephews, Lenny Gerken and his wife Kathy of Cole Camp and Cliff Gerken of Springfield; a niece-in-law, Connie Gerken of Cole Camp; a brother, Michael Fisher and his wife Cynthia of Independence; thirteen grandchildren, Jim, Katie, Alexandria, Samuel, Scott M., Parker, Peyton, Scott E., Diana, Andrew, Jeff, Matt, and Jacob; and seven great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Jimmy, Cash, Miranda, Noah, Delaney, and Lexi.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Jane Cash, his son, Michael Cash, and two nephews, Curt Gerken and J.D. Gerken.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Cole Camp, with Pastor Stephen Zeller officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Cemetery, Cole Camp, with military honors by the American Legion Post No. 305 of Cole Camp.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time on Tuesday at the church.

The family suggests memorial contributions be given to the Cole Camp Museum in care of the Fox Funeral Home, Cole Camp.

Pallbearers will be Jimmy Cash, Sam Cash, Scott Cash, Scott Gerken, Parker Smith, and Peyton Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be his fishing buddy, Charlie Weathers, and all of his golf friends. COLE CAMP - James Ervin Cash, 87, of Cole Camp, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019, at his home. He was born on July 14, 1932, in Kansas City, Missouri, a son of Irvine "Bud" and Cecil Jane (White) Cash.He was raised in Kansas City and graduated from East High School and attended the University of Central Missouri. On September 4, 1956, at Miami, Oklahoma, he was united in marriage to Shirley Ann Gerken. Together they raised two children, Michael and Susan, and four nephews, Lenny, Cliff, Curt and J.D. Gerken.He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Cole Camp. He served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War as a crypto specialist for NATO and was a member of the American Legion Post No. 305 of Cole Camp for over 50 years. Together Jim and Shirley owned and operated three successful businesses in Cole Camp. They purchased the Cole Camp Locker Plant from Uncle Alvin Behrens in 1966 and opened Cash's Thriftway in 1969 and the Der Essen Platz in 1985.James was very active in the community, serving as alderman on the City Council, as president of the Chamber of Commerce, the Cole Camp Jaycees, and the Boonslick Library, and as treasurer of the Benton County R1 Education Foundation Golf Tournament. He also served on the New Library Committee, was president of the Memorial Cemetery Association, and was a member of the Cole Camp Fair Board.He coached Little League for several years and was a lifetime member of the Cole Camp swimming pool. After retiring in 1992, he enjoyed playing golf and crappie fishing and spending winters with his wife in Sun City West, Arizona.He is survived by his wife, Shirley Cash of the home; a daughter, Susan A. Smith and her husband Kyle of Branson; a daughter-in-law, Marcy Cash of Sedalia; two nephews, Lenny Gerken and his wife Kathy of Cole Camp and Cliff Gerken of Springfield; a niece-in-law, Connie Gerken of Cole Camp; a brother, Michael Fisher and his wife Cynthia of Independence; thirteen grandchildren, Jim, Katie, Alexandria, Samuel, Scott M., Parker, Peyton, Scott E., Diana, Andrew, Jeff, Matt, and Jacob; and seven great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Jimmy, Cash, Miranda, Noah, Delaney, and Lexi.He was preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Jane Cash, his son, Michael Cash, and two nephews, Curt Gerken and J.D. Gerken.Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Cole Camp, with Pastor Stephen Zeller officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Cemetery, Cole Camp, with military honors by the American Legion Post No. 305 of Cole Camp.The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time on Tuesday at the church.The family suggests memorial contributions be given to the Cole Camp Museum in care of the Fox Funeral Home, Cole Camp.Pallbearers will be Jimmy Cash, Sam Cash, Scott Cash, Scott Gerken, Parker Smith, and Peyton Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be his fishing buddy, Charlie Weathers, and all of his golf friends. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Sept. 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close