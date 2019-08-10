Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Eugene Monsees. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Eugene Monsees, age 82, went to be with our Lord, on Monday, August 5 after a long battle with Parkinson's.

Jim was born on March 27, 1937, in Smithton, Missouri, the son of Olen and Ruth (Weiffenbach) Monsees. On October 8, 1961, in Smithton, Mo., he married Leda (Hoehns) at the Smithton Methodist Church.

Jim earned a degree in civil engineering from the University of Missouri and a Ph.D. in

geotechnical engineering from the University of Illinois. During that time he also served in the Air Force for three years.

Over his 40+ year career in engineering, he designed tunnels and underground structures for the Washington D.C. Metro, Atlanta MARTA, San Francisco BART, L.A. Metro and the sewer system in Mexico City. He also taught classes at the University of Missouri, UCLA, University of Wisconsin and University of Illinois. He was elected to the National Academy of Engineering in 1991 which is the highest honorary recognition in the field. In 2011, he received the Golden Beaver award recognizing his outstanding contributions to the engineering industry.

Jim loved fishing, Civil War and WWII history and German Shepherds.

Surviving are his wife Leda; daughter Brenda and her husband Scott Black of Pleasanton, CA; son Mark and his wife Joyce of Orange, CA; four grandchildren: Rachel, Lauren, Christian and Nick; brother Ned Monsees and his wife Kathy of Smithton, MO.; little sister Betty Jean and her husband Pete Siegel Jr. of San Antonio, TX., and sister-in-law Karen Monsees of Kansas City, MO.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Olen Monsees (spouse of Karen Monsees).

A memorial service will be held in Smithton, MO. at a later date.

