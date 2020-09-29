SEDALIA - James J. Lane Jr., 59, of Sedalia, passed away September 28, 2020, at his home.

James "Jay" was preceded in death by his parents James and Nancy. Jay is survived by his loving sister Susan Lane; two nieces, Amy Neshell and Sarah Lane; and a nephew Morgan Neshell.

Jay was raised and educated in Sedalia and he worked many years at Pizza Hut. Until the time of his passing, Jay worked as a Building Services Worker for the City of Sedalia, where he will be greatly missed. Jay was an avid Kansas City Sports fan and had recently begun to travel and enjoy the sights and experiences of life.

Memorial services will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel with Pastor Steve Graff officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral chapel.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Sedalia Police Department Community Policing Fund in care of McLaughlin Funeral Chapel.

