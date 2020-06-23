OSAGE BEACH - James Johnson, 60, of Eldon, Missouri, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Lake Regional Health Systems in Osage Beach, Missouri.

He was born August 9, 1959, in Peoria, Illinois, the son of Elmo Johnson and Lois (Smith) Gentry. On June 12, 2019, in Eldon, Missouri, he was united in marriage to Becky (Triplett) Johnson who survives of the home.

Other survivors include children Eddy Johnson of St. Louis, MO, Jeramiah Johnson (Lianne) of Camdenton, MO, Jedadiah Johnson of Osage Beach, MO; six grandchildren; mother, Lois Gentry; three brothers and two sisters; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father.

James attended the Faith Baptist Church and was a veteran of the United States Navy serving as a Chief Petty Officer for twenty-three years.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Faith Baptist Church of Eldon, MO.

Memorials in his name are suggested In Care of the Family.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of Phillips Funeral Home of Eldon, MO.

