COLUMBIA - James L. Ellison, age 79, of Sedalia, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Boone Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.

Jim was born March 19, 1940, to James Emmitt and Lolita Beatrice Ellison in Tipton, Missouri. Jim and his eight siblings were raised in Tipton and he graduated from Tipton High School in 1958. Jim and Verna Jean Engelby were married in November of 1962. They were blessed with a son, John and daughter, Donna.

Jim had a lengthy career as an electrician with the Union Pacific Railroad. Since retirement, Jim enjoyed playing cards, watching the market, trading stocks, and attending sprint car races. He also enjoyed spending time with his family. Jim was a long time member of the Moose in Sedalia and also a member of the First Christian Church of Sedalia.

Jim will be remembered as a very soft spoken man who was always kind and gentle, unselfish; a generously giving individual who would help anyone in need.

Those preceding Jim in death are his parents; brothers Bill, Donnie and Lawrence Jewell Ellison and sister Laura Nell Pohl.

Surviving James are his wife Verna of the home; son John David Ellison and wife Katherine of Benton, Arkansas; daughter Donna Kay LaFon and husband Frank of Greenfield, Indiana; brothers Charlie Ellison, Russell Ellison and wife Debbie; sisters Joanne Tye and husband Don, and Carol Sue Lurten and husband Orbie; grandsons Adam Shafer of Scranton, Pennsylvania and Jim LaFon and wife Mandy of Greenfield, Indiana and great-granddaughter Lyla LaFon.

Friends and family are invited to join in celebrating James L. Ellison's life Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at the Meisenheimer Funeral Home in Tipton, Missouri. A visitation will begin at 1 p.m. with a time of sharing scripture, prayer and memories of Jim at 2 p.m.

Memorials for Jim L. Ellison are suggested to the .

