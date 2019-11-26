Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James L. McDaniel. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - James L. McDaniel, 98, of Otterville, MO, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Bothwell Regional Health Center.

Born June 5, 1921, in Fortuna, MO, he was one of two sons of A.S. "Dick" and Elsie T. (Milburn) McDaniel.

J.L. served in the United States Army during

On June 18, 1941, in Bolivar, MO, he married Reva L. Killingsworth, who preceded him in death in 1995.

J.L. attended college at Southwest Baptist College in Bolivar.

He lived most of his life in Atlanta, GA, where he was active in civic affairs. He worked in concession and food equipment sales.

On November 15, 1997, in Fortuna, MO, he married Melva Fowler and moved to Otterville, where he would reside until his passing. Melva preceded him in death on March 17, 2019.

J.L. loved working with flowers, watching baseball, woodworking, hunting and fishing. He did a lot of traveling with his job and also for recreation and hunting. When his sons were young, he was a Little League coach for nine years.

He was a member of the Methodist Church in Atlanta, as well as American Legion Post 84 in Otterville and the VFW in Bristol, VA.

Surviving are two daughters-in-law, Maureen McDaniel and Edda McDaniel; three grandchildren, Benjamin McDaniel, Sara Brandenburg (Matt) and Anna McDaniel; two great-grandchildren, Leo and Ruby Brandenburg; stepson, E.H. Fowler (June); four step-grandchildren, Jay Fowler (Ann), Jill Nolting (Jeff), Jeana Freeman (Doug), and Jennifer McAdams Allen (Scott); thirteen step-great-grandchildren: Charity Cole (Brad), Jayson Fowler, Bear Fowler, Jesse Fowler, Ryan Fowler, Jordyn McQuaide (Lucas), Jacob Nolting (Karen), Eli Freeman, Luke Freeman, Kloi McAdams, Kyli McAdams, Stevey McAdams (Laney) and Kale McAdams; and eight step-great-great-grandchildren: Ana, Ali, Landon, Jackson, Avery, Ashton, Khobie and Jose Luis.

In addition to his wives and parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Richard C. McDaniel and James "Mike" McDaniel; and brother, Steward McDaniel.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia, with Jeff Page officiating.

Casket bearers will be Ben McDaniel, E.H. Fowler, Jeff Nolting, Jesse Taylor and Ronnie Hirst.

Honorary bearers will be his caregivers: Kay Larson, Michelle Stone, Sidney Nolan and Donna Hartman.

Burial with military honors will be in the Masonic Cemetery in California, MO.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to . SEDALIA - James L. McDaniel, 98, of Otterville, MO, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Bothwell Regional Health Center.Born June 5, 1921, in Fortuna, MO, he was one of two sons of A.S. "Dick" and Elsie T. (Milburn) McDaniel.J.L. served in the United States Army during World War II , serving in the headquarters of the Central Pacific. He handled personnel matters in the Adjutant General's office.On June 18, 1941, in Bolivar, MO, he married Reva L. Killingsworth, who preceded him in death in 1995.J.L. attended college at Southwest Baptist College in Bolivar.He lived most of his life in Atlanta, GA, where he was active in civic affairs. He worked in concession and food equipment sales.On November 15, 1997, in Fortuna, MO, he married Melva Fowler and moved to Otterville, where he would reside until his passing. Melva preceded him in death on March 17, 2019.J.L. loved working with flowers, watching baseball, woodworking, hunting and fishing. He did a lot of traveling with his job and also for recreation and hunting. When his sons were young, he was a Little League coach for nine years.He was a member of the Methodist Church in Atlanta, as well as American Legion Post 84 in Otterville and the VFW in Bristol, VA.Surviving are two daughters-in-law, Maureen McDaniel and Edda McDaniel; three grandchildren, Benjamin McDaniel, Sara Brandenburg (Matt) and Anna McDaniel; two great-grandchildren, Leo and Ruby Brandenburg; stepson, E.H. Fowler (June); four step-grandchildren, Jay Fowler (Ann), Jill Nolting (Jeff), Jeana Freeman (Doug), and Jennifer McAdams Allen (Scott); thirteen step-great-grandchildren: Charity Cole (Brad), Jayson Fowler, Bear Fowler, Jesse Fowler, Ryan Fowler, Jordyn McQuaide (Lucas), Jacob Nolting (Karen), Eli Freeman, Luke Freeman, Kloi McAdams, Kyli McAdams, Stevey McAdams (Laney) and Kale McAdams; and eight step-great-great-grandchildren: Ana, Ali, Landon, Jackson, Avery, Ashton, Khobie and Jose Luis.In addition to his wives and parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Richard C. McDaniel and James "Mike" McDaniel; and brother, Steward McDaniel.Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia, with Jeff Page officiating.Casket bearers will be Ben McDaniel, E.H. Fowler, Jeff Nolting, Jesse Taylor and Ronnie Hirst.Honorary bearers will be his caregivers: Kay Larson, Michelle Stone, Sidney Nolan and Donna Hartman.Burial with military honors will be in the Masonic Cemetery in California, MO.The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.Memorial contributions are suggested to . Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Nov. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.