James Michael Deuschle
1984 - 2020
MARSHALL JUNCTION - James Michael Deuschle, 36, of Marshall Junction, MO, died Monday, June 8, 2020, at his home.
In accordance to Jamie's wishes, no services will be held. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com. Memorials are suggested to family choice in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home.
Jamie was born March 23, 1984, in Marshall to the late Ronald Eugene Deuschle and Rita Sue Mooneyham Deuschle who survives of the home. He lived in Pettis and Saline counties most of his life and was a 2002 graduate of Marshall High School. Jamie served in the United States Army and then worked as a server at Golden Corral in Sedalia. Due to his rare kidney disease, much of his time was spent watching sports. In high school, he was very athletic, but once his disease kept him from being able to actively play, he satisfied his sports passion by watching every sporting event possible. Whether it was the Royals, Chiefs, or whatever team, he loved it. He was a walking encyclopedia of sports facts and would definitely be the "life line" you'd want to call about anything dealing with sports, movies, or anything entertainment related.
In addition to his mother, Rita Sue; he is survived by one brother, Phillip Ray Shaver of Poplar Bluff; one sister, Crystal Deuschle Summers of Sedalia; an adopted "brother," Brett Michael Summers of the home; his best friend, Megan Hudson; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Jamie was preceded in death by his father and one sister, Cindie G. Shaver Elder.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
226 S. Odell Ave
Marshall, MO 65340
(660) 463-2266
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

