SEDALIA - James Owen "Jim" Cooney, 92, of Sedalia, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at his home.
He was born September 5, 1928, in St. Joseph, MO, a son of the late Harry James and Marcelline Loretta Grady Cooney. On July 15, 1950, at Sacred Heart Church in Sedalia, he married Anne Hurley who preceded him in death on September 24, 1958. On November 26, 1960, at Sacred Heart Church in Sedalia, he married Barbara Lamy who preceded him in death on May 8, 2019.
Jim was raised and educated in Sedalia and was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School. Jim was an avid golfer with six holes-in-one. He loved all things Irish and was especially known for telling good jokes. Jim was proud to be a recovering alcoholic. In his 45 years work with AA, he counseled many people and helped them with their addiction. He was known for his strong faith and ever-present sense of humor. He was generous to family, friends and church, and his friendship was treasured by all who knew him.
Jim is survived by two daughters, Carol Fischer (John) of Gravois Mills and Colleen Geihm (Jeff) of Sugar Grove, IL; four sisters, Teresa Kleber of Kirkwood, Mary Miller, Madeleine Whyte, and Martha MacMann, all of St. Louis; two brothers, John Cooney of Medford, OR and Michael Cooney of St. Louis; six grandchildren, Jennifer Rinella (Michael), Katie Clune (Matthew), Liz Schroeder (Greg), Anne Fischer, James Cromley (Caitlin) and Caitlin Farmer (Justin); and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Jeanne, Helen, and Betty Ann.
The family requests memorial donations be made to the Sacred Heart Foundation, 416 W. Third, Sedalia, MO 65301.
