SEDALIA - James Richard Wiseman, 89, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at his home.

He was born on July 25, 1931, in Edwards, MO, a son of Roy and Bessie (Green) Wiseman, who preceded him in death.

Jim grew up in Climax Springs, MO, where he graduated from high school in 1949 and joined the Air Force. He served his country honorably from1950 until 1954. He was stationed at Lockland Air Force Base, El Paso, TX, Japan, and Bangor, ME. After the Air Force, he moved to Washington, D.C., and worked as an accountant for the U.S. government. Jim later retired and moved to Ozawkie, KS, and then to Lawrence, KS, where he managed a local storage facility. He later moved to Sedalia where he attended Parkview Christian Church and was a member of the Sedalia American Legion Post 642. Jim loved Sedalia and his church. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include a sister, Virginia Curtright of Shawnee, KS; a sister-in-law, Reyne Wiseman, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, James R. Wiseman Jr.; a brother, Larry Wiseman; three sisters, Pauline Smith, Juanita Wiseman, and Wilda Vogel.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at Parkview Christian Church with Rev. Jeff Randleman and Rev. Joe Smith officiating.

Burial will be at Crown Hill Cemetery, Sedalia at a later date.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Parkview Christian Church in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.

