SEDALIA - James William Blacklock Sr., 67, of Sedalia, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Sedalia.

He was born September 10, 1951, in Brady, TX, son of Edwin Dewey and Doris Ann (Sanders) Blacklock.

On March 29, 1974, in Sedalia, he married Shirley Kathryn (Paxton).

Jim was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a member of the American Legion. He retired from Alcan Cable, and had also worked at WireCo and Pepsi. Over the years he enjoyed hunting, metal detecting, vintage cars and going to the casino. Jim was a strong, loving, hardworking man who was always willing to help others. He will be greatly missed.

Surviving are his wife, Shirley, of the home; two children, Michelle Blacklock (fiancé, Danny Young), of Sedalia, and James Blacklock Jr. (wife, Suzanne), of Sedalia; eight grandchildren, Kathryn Blacklock (fiancé, Drew Mather), Jamie Aldridge, Logan, Connor and Riley Blacklock, Alyssa, Anthony and Robert Benner; four great-grandchildren, Xavier, Shania and Wesley Mather, and Luke Wilson; and a brother, Eddie Blacklock (wife, Jean), of Albuquerque, N.M.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a grandson, Alexander Blacklock.

A memorial service will be held at a future date.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on July 16, 2019

