WARNER, Okla. - Jamie Ray Stober died after a lifelong battle with Duchenne muscular dystrophy on July 27, 2020, at the age of 37 in Warner, Oklahoma.
Jamie is survived by his mother Rebecca Davis of Granite, OK; father Morris D. Stober of Garden City, MO; four sisters: Amber Deisenroth of Fullerton, CA; Amanda Curry and her husband Jimmy of Sedalia, MO; Emily Dobbins and her husband Clayton of Granite, OK; and Samantha Mather and her fiancé Marcos of St. Louis, MO; three nephews: Jamie, Sam, and Riley; and four nieces: Haley, Erica, Emilee, and Tahlor.
He is predeceased by his grandparents Morris and Clara Stober and Frank and Karan Davis.
Throughout Jamie's life, he exhibited courage, spirit, and perseverance. He was born in Guymon, Oklahoma, on July 10, 1983. He lost the ability to walk at age 12, using a wheelchair for the rest of his life. His disability did not stop him. As a child, he loved to play in the mud and snow and was fascinated by maps and the weather.
Jamie graduated from Smith-Cotton High School in 2002. He earned his associate degree from State Fair Community College in 2005 which he attended with his best friends Danny and Robin. He left home for the first time to earn his Bachelor of Arts in religious studies from the University of Missouri in 2008. During college, he was involved in Campus Crusade for Christ where he met many lifelong friends who helped him through school.
Jamie's faith in Jesus Christ was the cornerstone of his life. He served the Lord faithfully through teaching Sunday school and talking to all who would listen about Jesus. He was a self-described "armchair theologian" and maintained a blog where he wrote about Christianity. An avid writer, he wrote several articles published by a local Sedalia magazine. Jamie loved fishing, country music, the Chicago Cubs and Kansas City Chiefs. He loved animals and formed a special bond with his pet chihuahua Maria. He was a proud member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sedalia.
Jamie was a loving son, brother, and uncle. He touched many people in his life and will be remembered for his sense of humor, warm smile, and genuine heart. He will forever be missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.
A private funeral in Mangum, Oklahoma will be held August 3, 2020. Flowers may be offered at 1400 W Main, Lone Wolf, OK 73655. Condolences may be left online at www.peoplescooperativefuneralhome.com.
A public memorial at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sedalia is planned. Details are forthcoming.