Janet Carol Love, age 58, passed away with dignity at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, August 15, 2020. After waging a courageous battle against cancer, God called her home.

Janet was the second oldest daughter of David Rushton Love and Mary Helen Love, born in Charlotte, North Carolina, on October 18, 1961. In 1981, Janet married Jeffery Holloway, and together they lived a life of adventure. They welcomed their two wonderful children, Ashley and Jeffery, into the world in 1987 and 1991. Janet displayed unyielding support for her children, always a source of strength and encouragement. Her love for them was palpable.

Her unparalleled creativity and imagination permeated into every venture of her life, from being an extraordinary mom to her days as an art director, and even opening her own deli.

She was a woman of many facets and talents. Inspired by her children, she returned to school obtaining a bachelor of liberal arts from UMKC in 2014 and a law degree from Oklahoma City University in 2017. In culmination of her academic pursuits, she passed the Oklahoma Bar in 2018. She will be remembered for generations to come for her enduring perseverance and determination.

An adventurer extraordinaire, lover of vintage cinema, botanical enthusiast, collector of baubles and trinkets, Janet enjoyed scuba diving, camping, and giggling with her grandbabies. She possessed a careful attention to detail, often shown through her exceeding thoughtfulness. Janet knew no strangers and was an advocate for all. She made it a point to instill in others the importance of forgiveness and love.

Janet has gone to be with her beloved mother and father in heaven. Janet is survived by her children, Ashley Welker and Jeffery Holloway II; their father, Jeffery Holloway Sr.; her grandchildren Genevieve, Elizabeth, and Joseph Welker; her siblings, David Love, Donna Fowler, and Karen Voigts; and countless other family members and friends. Although to those of us left behind her time seemed short, it was undoubtedly filled with the love and memories that make a life truly beautiful. Janet is missed dearly.

Visitation will be held 3-5 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf Ave. Overland Park, KS. A memorial service will follow.



