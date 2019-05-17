Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet N. Getz. View Sign Service Information McLaughlin Funeral Chapel 519 S Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-8000 Send Flowers Obituary

INDEPENDENCE - Janet N. Getz, 83, of Independence, formerly of Sedalia, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Monterey Park Nursing Center in Independence.

Born November 3, 1935, in Wichita, KS, she was a daughter of the late Arthur E. and Lucille (Williamson) Simpson. On May 3, 1969, in Independence, she married Harry Daniel "Dan" Getz, who preceded her in death on December 14, 2005.

Janet received her BS degree from University of Central Missouri. She taught Business Communication classes at State Fair Community College for a few years.

Mrs. Getz worked as a social worker for the State of Missouri for 12 years. She was a member of First Christian Church Sedalia where she participated in Sunday School. She donated her time to Toys for Tots, United Way for Kids and helped with the Christmas store for the kids. She and her husband were members of the Sedalia Chapter of the Good Sam's Camping Club.

Janet was a past president of Altrusa Professional Women's Club in Sedalia and was an alumna of Tri Delta Sorority. She was a gifted oil painter.

Surviving are three sons, Timothy Van Stout of Blue Springs, MO, Daniel Patrick Getz (Jenifer) of Albuquerque, NM and Gregory Kyle Getz of Kansas City, MO; two grandchildren, Layla Getz of Santa Cruz, CA and Jesse Getz of Colorado Springs, CO; one brother, Alan Simpson (Patricia) of Reno, NV; and one sister, Vicki Kelley of Lees Summit, MO.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at First Christian Church with Rev. Dr. Chad McMullin officiating. Memorials are suggested to the Show-Me Christian Youth Home. Memorials may be left at or mailed to McLaughlin Funeral Chapel, 519 S. Ohio, Sedalia, MO. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on May 18, 2019

