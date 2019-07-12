SEDALIA - Janet Rose Kresse, 73, of Sedalia, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia, MO.
She was born on March 25, 1946, in Kansas City, MO the daughter of Floyd W. and Rosalie (Dillard) Shane, who preceded her in death.
On December 12, 1969, in Sedalia, MO. she was united in marriage to James E. Kresse, who survives of the home.
Janet was a 1964 graduate of Hughesville High School. She worked at the Pettis County Recorder's office from 1976 until she retired in 2010 as the Recorder of Deeds. Janet loved going to all events and activities in support of her grandchildren. She enjoyed shopping, especially on QVC, and spending good quality time with her family.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Lori Kramer and Kimberly Nusser (Jeffrey); a son, Steven Kresse all of Sedalia; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Carol Ann Dodd and Jeanne Chapman (Dale); a brother, Michael Shane (Mary Lou) all of Sedalia; a sister-in-law, Marilyn Owens (Keith) of Springfield, MO; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Rea Funeral Chapel with Pastor Tim Whitmore officiating.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until service time at the chapel.
Honorary bearers will be grandchildren, Kassie (Kresse) Thomas, Anthony Kresse, Austin Kramer, Blake Kramer, Alexander Kresse, Zachary Nusser, Maegan Nusser, Dylan Kresse.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Danville High School Music Boosters in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on July 13, 2019