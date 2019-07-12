Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Rose Kresse. View Sign Service Information Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-4732 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 View Map Memorial service 1:00 PM Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Janet Rose Kresse, 73, of Sedalia, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia, MO.

She was born on March 25, 1946, in Kansas City, MO the daughter of Floyd W. and Rosalie (Dillard) Shane, who preceded her in death.

On December 12, 1969, in Sedalia, MO. she was united in marriage to James E. Kresse, who survives of the home.

Janet was a 1964 graduate of Hughesville High School. She worked at the Pettis County Recorder's office from 1976 until she retired in 2010 as the Recorder of Deeds. Janet loved going to all events and activities in support of her grandchildren. She enjoyed shopping, especially on QVC, and spending good quality time with her family.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Lori Kramer and Kimberly Nusser (Jeffrey); a son, Steven Kresse all of Sedalia; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Carol Ann Dodd and Jeanne Chapman (Dale); a brother, Michael Shane (Mary Lou) all of Sedalia; a sister-in-law, Marilyn Owens (Keith) of Springfield, MO; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Rea Funeral Chapel with Pastor Tim Whitmore officiating.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until service time at the chapel.

Honorary bearers will be grandchildren, Kassie (Kresse) Thomas, Anthony Kresse, Austin Kramer, Blake Kramer, Alexander Kresse, Zachary Nusser, Maegan Nusser, Dylan Kresse.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Danville High School Music Boosters in care of Rea Funeral Chapel. SEDALIA - Janet Rose Kresse, 73, of Sedalia, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia, MO.She was born on March 25, 1946, in Kansas City, MO the daughter of Floyd W. and Rosalie (Dillard) Shane, who preceded her in death.On December 12, 1969, in Sedalia, MO. she was united in marriage to James E. Kresse, who survives of the home.Janet was a 1964 graduate of Hughesville High School. She worked at the Pettis County Recorder's office from 1976 until she retired in 2010 as the Recorder of Deeds. Janet loved going to all events and activities in support of her grandchildren. She enjoyed shopping, especially on QVC, and spending good quality time with her family.In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Lori Kramer and Kimberly Nusser (Jeffrey); a son, Steven Kresse all of Sedalia; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Carol Ann Dodd and Jeanne Chapman (Dale); a brother, Michael Shane (Mary Lou) all of Sedalia; a sister-in-law, Marilyn Owens (Keith) of Springfield, MO; and several nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Rea Funeral Chapel with Pastor Tim Whitmore officiating.The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until service time at the chapel.Honorary bearers will be grandchildren, Kassie (Kresse) Thomas, Anthony Kresse, Austin Kramer, Blake Kramer, Alexander Kresse, Zachary Nusser, Maegan Nusser, Dylan Kresse.Memorial contributions may be made to the Danville High School Music Boosters in care of Rea Funeral Chapel. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on July 13, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close