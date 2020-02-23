SEDALIA - Janice Elaine Foote, 94, of Sedalia, passed away Wednesday, Feb.19, 2020, at Fair View Nursing Home.
She was born May 4, 1925, in Eldon, MO, a daughter of John L. and Virginia A. (Ousley) Morrow.
Janice served honorably in the United States Army Nurse Corps during WWII. She was a member of Calvary Episcopal Church, Sorosis, and the Auxiliary of United Transportation Union. She liked to read, listen to music, do watercolor paintings, garden, sew, and sing in the church choir.
Survivors include five children, Laura J. Robb of Tucson, AZ, Margie Rife (Jerry) of Quincy, IL, Marsha Metzner (Glenn) of Sedalia, MO, John Foote (Deb) of Sedalia, MO, and Donald "Jack" Foote (Ed) of Glendale, CA; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-mother, Laura Morrow; a half-sister, Patsy Louk; and one infant brother.
Graveside services will be held at a later date at the Eldon Cemetery in Eldon, MO.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Calvary Episcopal Church Choir or the Heard Memorial Club House Fund.
Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia, MO.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Feb. 24, 2020