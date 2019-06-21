COLUMBIA - Janis Rae Ragar, 80, of Columbia, MO, formerly of Sedalia, MO, passed away on Thursday, June 19, 2019, at The Neighborhoods by Tiger Place in Columbia, MO.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Janis was born on December 4, 1938, in Henry County, MO, the daughter of James and Mabel (Foley) Cameron who preceded her in death. She was married on December 12, 1959, in Warrensburg, MO, to Donald L. Ragar who preceded her in death on September 18, 2009. Janis was a homemaker who enjoyed genealogy, collecting antiques, growing flowers, cats and reading.
Survivors include two sons, D.L. Ragar (Shari) of New Bloomfield, MO and Russell Ragar (Diana) of Berkely, CA; one daughter, Theresa Critchfield (David) of Columbia, MO; five grandchildren, Jeremy, Jason, Karlee, Kyle and Paige and one great-granddaughter, Rilynn. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Betty Martiny.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, MO 65202.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on June 22, 2019