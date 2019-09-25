Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jason Dale Opfer. View Sign Service Information Moore Funeral Home - LaMonte 812 South Main LaMonte , MO 65337 (660)-347-5490 Send Flowers Obituary

COLUMBIA - Jason Dale Opfer, age 34, of Sedalia, passed away peacefully surrounded by the ones he laughed with, lived for, and loved, Thursday Sept.19, 2019, at University Hospital in Columbia after a hard fight from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

He was born Oct. 29, 1984, in Sedalia the son of Charles Opfer and Sherry (Smith) Opfer. He attended La Monte High School. Jason received a welding certificate from Indiana in 2011. If you asked him what he did for a living he would have said, "I'm a welder at Heritage Fabrication and a professional drinker." He was known for his hard work, always willing to lend a hand. He was a Jack of all trades. He loved to reminisce and had a smile you'll never forget. He loved talking about his children, riding his motorcycle, working on his trucks, drinking beer, the outdoors, and music.

Jason is survived by his parents, Charles (Debbie) Opfer of La Monte, and Sherry Opfer (Jesse Paschall) of Clarkridge Arkansas; his sisters Brandy (George) Mckernon of Sedalia, and Renee (Jeff) Dove of Green Ridge; his children, Jade, Lane, and Jacob Opfer; his nieces and nephews Malaki, Madison, Mordechai, Mercedes, Cheyenne, and Wyatt.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30 at the La Monte United Methodist Church with Pastor Larry Chapel officiating. Interment will follow in La Monte Cemetery. Pallbearers will be George Mckernon, Mikey Diaz, Brad Powers, Isaac Toliver, Daniel Leisen, Jeff Dove, and Jesse Paschall.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29 at Moore Funeral Home.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Sept. 26, 2019

