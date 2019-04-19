MATTOON, Ill. - Jean Galloway, 84, of Tolono, Illinois, formerly of Windsor, Missouri, and Sedalia, Missouri, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Mattoon Healthcare & Rehabilitation in Mattoon, Illinois. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at the Hadley Funeral Home in Windsor. Burial will be in the Laurel Oak Cemetery in Windsor. The family will receive friends before the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Hadley Funeral Home.
