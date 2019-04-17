Obituary Print Jean Kreisel (1948 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book



She was born July 10, 1948, in St. Joseph, Mo., the daughter of Harry Eugene Cline and Margaret Helen (LaFavor) Cline. On June 12, 1966, at the First Christian Church, Windsor, she married Larry Elgin Kreisel and he survives of the home.

Jean worked for over 50 years as a pharmacy technician in Windsor. She worked from 1967 to 1998 at Wesner's Drug Store. She then worked for Merryfield Pharmacy until 2018 when her health declined. She was a long-time member of the First Christian Church where she served as a Deacon and on various committees. She was also a member of the former Order of Eastern Star Chapter 102, Windsor, and then she became a member of the Clinton Chapter 73. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting, trips to Columbia to see her daughter and grandsons, and get-togethers with her pharmacy coworkers. Her faithful companion was her dog Izzey and she also enjoyed her cat Abby.

In addition to her husband Larry, survivors include a daughter, Angie Vick, Columbia, Mo.; 2 grandsons, Jeremiah Vick, Manhattan, Kansas, and Nick Vick, Columbia, Mo.; a step-sister-in-law, Gayle Arnett, Edwards, Mo.; a step-brother-in-law, Gary Lutjen (Marsha), Warsaw, Mo.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the Hadley Funeral Home, Windsor, with Rev. David Mills officiating. Burial will be in the Laurel Oak Cemetery, Windsor. The family will receive friends before the service on Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. The family suggests contributions to the First Christian Church or Twin Lakes Hospice in care of the funeral home and condolences may be left online at WINDSOR - Jean Kreisel, 70, of Windsor, Missouri, died Sunday afternoon, April 14, 2019, at her home in Windsor.She was born July 10, 1948, in St. Joseph, Mo., the daughter of Harry Eugene Cline and Margaret Helen (LaFavor) Cline. On June 12, 1966, at the First Christian Church, Windsor, she married Larry Elgin Kreisel and he survives of the home.Jean worked for over 50 years as a pharmacy technician in Windsor. She worked from 1967 to 1998 at Wesner's Drug Store. She then worked for Merryfield Pharmacy until 2018 when her health declined. She was a long-time member of the First Christian Church where she served as a Deacon and on various committees. She was also a member of the former Order of Eastern Star Chapter 102, Windsor, and then she became a member of the Clinton Chapter 73. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting, trips to Columbia to see her daughter and grandsons, and get-togethers with her pharmacy coworkers. Her faithful companion was her dog Izzey and she also enjoyed her cat Abby.In addition to her husband Larry, survivors include a daughter, Angie Vick, Columbia, Mo.; 2 grandsons, Jeremiah Vick, Manhattan, Kansas, and Nick Vick, Columbia, Mo.; a step-sister-in-law, Gayle Arnett, Edwards, Mo.; a step-brother-in-law, Gary Lutjen (Marsha), Warsaw, Mo.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents.Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the Hadley Funeral Home, Windsor, with Rev. David Mills officiating. Burial will be in the Laurel Oak Cemetery, Windsor. The family will receive friends before the service on Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. The family suggests contributions to the First Christian Church or Twin Lakes Hospice in care of the funeral home and condolences may be left online at www.hadleyfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Hadley Funeral Home

405 East Benton

Windsor , MO 65360

(660) 647-2125 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Apr. 18, 2019

Share with Others Return to today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close