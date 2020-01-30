SedaliaDemocrat.com

Jennifer Dawn (Jones) Mather

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jennifer Dawn (Jones) Mather.
Service Information
Heckart Funeral Home
903 S. Ohio Ave
Sedalia, MO
65301
(660)-826-1750
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Broadway and Park
Sedalia, MO
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
the chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Broadway and Park
Sedalia, MO
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

KANSAS CITY - Jennifer Dawn Jones Mather, 46, of Sedalia, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Kansas City. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at the chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Broadway and Park in Sedalia. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the church building. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Sedalia. Arrangements are under the direction of Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Jan. 31, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.