KANSAS CITY - Jennifer Dawn Jones Mather, 46, of Sedalia, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Kansas City. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at the chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Broadway and Park in Sedalia. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the church building. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Sedalia. Arrangements are under the direction of Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Jan. 31, 2020