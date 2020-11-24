1/1
Jeremi J Kroos
Jeremi "J" Kroos, 51, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020.
He was born July 9, 1969, in Sedalia, Missouri, to Junior and Jeani (Kearns) Kroos.
J was a free spirit with a kind soul, who lived life to the fullest and loved to laugh.
He enjoyed painting, going for "walks" in his wheelchair, and listening to music. J loved to go places and people watch.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Jeffrey Kroos.
Survivors include his parents, sister, Shelbi Force (Steve); nieces, Shaya and Michaela Force; nephew, Matthew Force; one aunt; two uncles; a wonderful friend that also had his heart, Largo; several extended family and friends.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the special caregivers for all they did for J over the years.
Farewell services at 1 p.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Whispering Pines at Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Easterseals Midwest, 3126 Hirter Drive, St. Joseph, Missouri 64506. Online guestbook and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
5005 Frederick Boulevard
St. Joseph, MO 64506
(816) 232-3366
