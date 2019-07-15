Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerome Knight "Jerry" Cummings. View Sign Service Information Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-4732 Send Flowers Obituary

WINDSOR - Jerome "Jerry" Knight Cummings, 87, of Windsor, MO, peacefully passed from this life on Monday, July 1, 2019, at Windsor Healthcare and Rehab.

He was born on November 21, 1931, in Harrisonville, MO, the son of George and Ina (Knight) Cummings, who preceded him in death.

Jerry grew up around Houstonia, MO, where his parents raised turkeys. He loved working on the farm with his dad. He attended schools both in Houstonia and Hughesville.

After high school, he joined the U.S. Army and served two years in Korea. While he was in the service, his parents sold the farm and purchased the Flat Creek Inn in Sedalia. After being honorably discharged, Jerry again joined his father working in the popular Sedalia restaurant. After his father retired, Jerry continued at the restaurant with his mother and became well known for his fritters and cast-iron fried chicken.

In 1975, he was united in marriage to Joan Robertson, who survives of the home. Jerry and Joan worked together at the Flat Creek Inn. When they sold the business in 1982, he pursued interests in antiques and real estate. He also enjoyed fishing, nature, and prairie flowers.

Besides his wife of 43 years, he is survived by four step-children, Bill O'Neal (Aleta) of Windsor, Keith O'Neal (Peg) of Jupiter, FL, Kathy Sievert of North Kansas City, and Mike Robertson of Branson, MO; eleven grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

Jerry's wishes were to be cremated. He was of the Baptist faith and attended Bethlehem Baptist Church where a Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. A luncheon will be served following the service. Memorial contributions are suggested to the church.

