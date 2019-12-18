Jerry Dean Sadler, 72, of Stover, MO, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019, at his home.
He was born on May 10, 1947, in Rolla, MO, the son of LeeRoy and Billie Jean (Chandler) Sadler, who preceded him in death.
On February 2, 1980, in Potosi, MO, he was united in marriage to Anne L. Wurtz, who survives of the home.
Jerry was a regular attendee of Maplewood Church in Sedalia, where he occasionally played the piano. Additionally, he played piano for Faith Baptist Church in Sedalia for several years. He worked as a Probation and Parole Officer for the Missouri Department of Corrections for over 25 years until retirement. During his time with the Department of Corrections, he was responsible for the firearms training and certification of probation officers. Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, shooting guns, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Besides his wife, Anne, survivors include two children, Brian Sadler (Tammy) of Sedalia, MO and Michael Sadler (Kristan) of Laquey, MO; a sister, Joyce Bridges (Stan) of Jackson, MO; nine grandchildren, Katelynn, Cora, Andrew, Austin, Braden, Madelyn, Matthew, Shaelyn, and Jase; a great-granddaughter, Kenna; and a niece, Patti Bridges of Affton, MO.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Rea Funeral Chapel with Rev. Dan Hankins officiating.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time at the chapel.
Burial will be at Crown Hill Cemetery, Sedalia, MO.
Pallbearers will be Brian Sadler, Michael Sadler, Austin Sadler, Andrew Sadler, Braden Sadler, and Stan Bridges.
Memorial contributions may be made to Maplewood Church in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Dec. 19, 2019