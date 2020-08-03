Jerry Fudge, a loving husband and father of two, passed away peacefully on Aug. 1, 2020, at the age of 81, and became an organ donor.

Jerry was born May 1, 1939, in Vernon, Texas, and worked a variety of jobs in his youth, including picking cotton and working in carnivals, before joining the Navy. As a corpsman, he provided medical support for Marines in Vietnam, where he was awarded a Purple Heart. Jerry retired in 1985 as a lieutenant after 30 years of service. He transitioned into a successful second career as an artist, focusing on creating beautiful pottery from his Fudge Mud Pottery and Sculpture Studio, and selling his works at art shows and various art galleries. Jerry also drew whimsical pictures for family and friends that are available on Amazon, and enjoyed gardening and bowling. Jerry and Glenda were married on January 16, 1960, in Lexington Park, MD, and had celebrated their 60th anniversary earlier this year. Together they raised two sons, Jerry and Eric, and lived in numerous places, including Morocco, Texas, California, Florida, and Missouri. Although he did not complete high school, Jerry earned his GED while in the Navy, and eventually graduated from George Washington University with a BA in Health Care Administration. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and by his older brother William. He is survived by his wife Glenda; their son Jerry and his wife Denise; their son Eric and his wife Jodi; granddaughters Susan, Elizabeth, and Audrey; his sister Sondra; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service, including military honors, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at LifePointe Church in Sedalia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LifePointe Church.

At the family's request, face masks are required at the service.

Arrangements are under the care of Rea Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services, Sedalia.

