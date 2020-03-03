Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry J. Long. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Send Flowers Obituary

SPRING HILL, Kansas - Jerry J. Long, 79, of Sedalia, died Monday, March 2, 2020,, in Spring Hill, KS.

He was born Oct. 20, 1940, in Kansas City, KS, son of the late Earl and Evelyn (Everhart) Long. On August 5, 1967, in Shawnee, KS, he married Juanita Worley, who preceded him in death on July 27, 2010.

He was a 1958 graduate of Turner High School. He served his country honorably in the US Army during the VietNam war. Jerry was a machinist for General Motors, retiring in 2001. He enjoyed woodworking, bowling, cars, the Kansas City Chiefs and NASCAR. He was a knowledgeable birdwatcher and could identify birds by their song. He was mechanically inclined and could fix anything.

Survivors include two children, Sherry A. Smith (John D.), of Sedalia, and Bobby G. Long (Vicki), of Spring Hill, KS; a brother, Ray Long (Judy), of Gladstone; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a sister, Earlene Knoernschild.

Funeral service will be 2:30 pm, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Heckart Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be 1:30pm until service time at the funeral home.

