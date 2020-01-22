Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Lynn Robertson. View Sign Service Information McLaughlin Funeral Chapel 519 S Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-8000 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:30 PM First United Methodist Church Celebration Center 1701 West 32nd Street Sedalia , MO View Map Celebration of Life 10:00 AM First United Methodist Church Celebration Center 1701 West 32nd Street Sedalia , MO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

November 10, 1948 – January 18, 2020

This is the abridged story of Jerry Lynn Robertson. He was born the second son of Newton Jasper and Leona May Robertson in St. Louis, Missouri on November 10, 1948. Jerry was a graduate of Ritenour High School, only missing two days of school, maintaining straight A's (except in typing), and playing football, which he continued to enjoy his whole life.

Following high school, Jerry attended Central Missouri State University studying biology, later transferring to the University of Missouri where he was accepted into both Medical School and Veterinary School. Jerry chose veterinary medicine as his focus and graduated from the University of Missouri School of Veterinary Medicine in 1974.

Jerry, or Doc to most, began his practice in Sedalia at Flat Creek Veterinary Hospital and remained until his retirement in 2015. The dichotomy of his life was that professionally he strove to heal his patients while in his personal life he was an accomplished hunter and fisherman. To know Jerry was to know his passions for hunting and fishing which were handed down by his father and shared with his wife Carol, children, and later his grandchildren. Jerry literally pursued his love of the outdoors until his last moments.

Jerry, aka Doc, Sweetie, Dad, Papa, is survived by his wife Carol, his children Mark Wesley, wife Jamie, children Wesley and Mayci of Centralia; Sarah Louise (Sugar Sissy) Drewing, husband Gary, children Jackson (Jacksaroni), Stella (Stella Rose), and Brayden (B) of Columbia; James Stephen (Booney), wife Jackie, children Mackenzie Ludlam, husband Chase, and Isaac (Little Booney) of Knob Noster; Laura Elizabeth (Laura Lucy) Weisenburger, husband Brian, children Kaelyn (Butterfly) and Bryant (Bubba) of Sedalia; Paula Maree (Polly Acrewood) Snook, husband Matt, children Ripley (Ripple) and Walker (Martin) of Warrensburg; Alyson Michelle (Albert) Brooks, significant other Cameron Shock, of Columbia. He is also survived by two younger siblings, Bruce Robertson, DVM, wife Carol, and Dana Robertson, DC, wife Julie, both of Fulton; his first wife, Donna Henry of Centralia; mother-in-law Mary Lu Gorrell of Sedalia and a wide circle of family and friends.

Jerry was known as Papa to his grandkids, but most folks knew him simply as Doc. Doc could tell the greatest stories, and quite frankly, did not mind if you had heard them already or if there was a waiting room full of patients. Papa loved his babies and was known for giving them unique nicknames, as mentioned above. Maybe his most accomplished role was being the patriarch of a large blended family. He embraced the chaos and loved each one of them fearlessly.

As a couple, Jerry and Carol loved two-stepping and waltzing whenever possible. Even when his back was aching he would still swing her around the dance floor. Jerry was an extremely smart man and was often sought after for advice professionally, but most importantly from his family. He was a passionate teacher who was always willing to sketch a plan on whatever paper was laying around to get his point across.

Jerry was a long-time member of Maplewood Church, and most recently, First United Methodist Church Celebration Center. He made his faith in Jesus known, more so later in life, often quoting scripture in the voice messages he left. All who knew Jerry/Doc will miss him, but none more than his family. He was ready, but our hearts were not.

The family will hold visitation on Friday, January 24 from 4 to 7:30 p.m. and a Celebration of Life on Saturday, January 25 at 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church Celebration Center, 1701 West 32nd Street, Sedalia, Missouri.

www.mclaughlinfuneralchapel.com. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Jan. 23, 2020

