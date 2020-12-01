NEW FLORENCE - Jerry Wayne Brown, 80, of New Florence, MO, formerly of Hawk Point, MO, died on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the St. Andrews of New Florence Care Center in New Florence, MO.
Jerry Wayne Brown was born on June 18, 1940, in Windsor, MO, to Roy L. Brown and Christine Wolf Brown. He graduated from Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia, MO, and then attended William Jewel College in Liberty, MO, receiving his bachelor's degree in English. Jerry later attended Southern Illinois University receiving his master's degree in English. Jerry was an English Professor at Forest Park Junior College in St. Louis, MO, until he retired. He owned 20 acres in Hawk Point, Missouri, and enjoyed growing prairie grass, wildflowers and watching the birds. Jerry had written several articles for the Missouri Prairie Foundation Magazine and was an avid reader.
Mr. Brown is survived by his brother, Melvin Brown and wife, Annetta, of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas; two nephews: Dr. Michael Brown and wife, Lori; and Mark Brown and wife, Laura. Also surviving are his great-nieces and great-nephews: Connor, Megan, Travis, Taylor and Tanner Brown and numerous friends.
Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his parents, Roy L. Brown and Christine Wolf Brown.
Mr. Brown will be cremated and there will not be any services at this time.
Schlanker Funeral Home of Montgomery City, MO, was in charge of the arrangements.
