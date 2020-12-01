1/
Jerry Wayne Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NEW FLORENCE - Jerry Wayne Brown, 80, of New Florence, MO, formerly of Hawk Point, MO, died on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the St. Andrews of New Florence Care Center in New Florence, MO.
Jerry Wayne Brown was born on June 18, 1940, in Windsor, MO, to Roy L. Brown and Christine Wolf Brown. He graduated from Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia, MO, and then attended William Jewel College in Liberty, MO, receiving his bachelor's degree in English. Jerry later attended Southern Illinois University receiving his master's degree in English. Jerry was an English Professor at Forest Park Junior College in St. Louis, MO, until he retired. He owned 20 acres in Hawk Point, Missouri, and enjoyed growing prairie grass, wildflowers and watching the birds. Jerry had written several articles for the Missouri Prairie Foundation Magazine and was an avid reader.
Mr. Brown is survived by his brother, Melvin Brown and wife, Annetta, of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas; two nephews: Dr. Michael Brown and wife, Lori; and Mark Brown and wife, Laura. Also surviving are his great-nieces and great-nephews: Connor, Megan, Travis, Taylor and Tanner Brown and numerous friends.
Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his parents, Roy L. Brown and Christine Wolf Brown.
Mr. Brown will be cremated and there will not be any services at this time.
Schlanker Funeral Home of Montgomery City, MO, was in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be made to www.schlankerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schlanker Funeral Home - Montgomery City
207 Danville Rd
Montgomery City, MO 63361
(573) 564-2350
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved