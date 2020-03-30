Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Wayne Rank. View Sign Service Information Davis-Miller Funeral Home 119 W. Main Street Warsaw , MO 65338 (660)-547-3327 Lying in State 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM Davis-Miller Funeral Home 119 W. Main Street Warsaw , MO 65338 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LINCOLN - Jerry Wayne Rank, 82, of Lincoln, MO, passed away at his home on Saturday, March 28, 2020, with his family by his side.

He was born on March 2, 1938, in Sedalia, MO. Jerry was the son of Harvey Winston Rank and Letha Mae Rank (Davis).

He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1956 where he was active in sports including basketball and fast pitch softball. He joined the Army in 1959 and served two years. He married Sue Garrison on June 30, 1962, in Lincoln, MO. To this union, three children were born: Roger, Anita, and Sonya.

Jerry was very active in the community including Lincoln R-2 School Board, Producers Exchange 84 Board, Lincoln Volunteer Fire Department member and Board (since age 16), MFA Oil Board, Central Missouri Electric Co-Op Board, Lincoln Cemetery Board, and National Farmers' Association.

He was baptized as a child at United Methodist Church in Lincoln, MO, and attended First Baptist Church of Lincoln, MO.

Jerry farmed his whole life raising beef, pigs, soybeans, corn, wheat, hay, and milo. Jerry retired from farming in 2003. After retirement, Jerry enjoyed visiting with his coffee shop friends every morning and spending time with his family. Jerry and Sue loved traveling in their RV to Texas over the past ten years during the winter months. He loved to hunt and fish with Sue, his children, and his grandchildren. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports and attending their events.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Harvey Winston Rank and Letha Mae Rank, one brother Harvey Dean Rank, (Maxine Jackson Rank), two nephews, Jimmy Wayne Rank and Danny Rank.

He is survived by his wife Sue Rank of Lincoln and their three children: Roger Rank, Lincoln, MO, Anita Rank Oplotnik (Brad), Fair Grove, MO and Sonya Rank Shafer (Scott), Grain Valley, MO. Jerry had seven grandchildren: Stephanie Rank (Marlin Hess), Amanda Rank, Kristen, Kelli, David, and Darin Oplotnik, and Jake Shafer. He had one great-grandchild, Madden Hess. He is also survived by his brother Jimmy Dale Rank, Lincoln, MO, nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, large public gatherings are not permitted. However, on Thursday, April 2 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. the body will lie in state at the Davis-Miller Funeral Home, Lincoln, MO. This allows friends and family to privately view, sign the memorial book and see photos and flowers. This will be limited to no more than 10 people in the building at a time.

The public is also invited to gather along the procession route to pay their respects. The procession will depart the Davis-Miller Funeral Home at 2 p.m. Friday, April 3 and head east on Main Street, north on Highway 65 and then back west on Lamine Street, ending at the Lincoln High School.

A private family graveside service will follow at the Lincoln Cemetery. During the graveside service, the cemetery will be closed to the public.

