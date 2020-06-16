JEFFERSON CITY - Jessie Orville McFail, 65, of Sedalia, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at Capital Regional Hospital in Jefferson City, MO.

He was born on February 2, 1955, in Sedalia, the son of Glen McFail and Doris (Waldrop) McFail, who preceded him in death.

Survivors include two sisters, Amanda Cochran (Joe) and Diane Spradley (Don) all of Sedalia; two brothers, James McFail of Pensacola, FL, Chris McFail (Shirley) of Sedalia.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert McFail and a sister, Sharon McFail.

The family will announce a Celebration of Life gathering for family and friends at a later date.

Burial will be at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville at a later date. Full military honors conducted by United States Army and Sedalia VFW Post 2591.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sedalia VFW Post 2591 in care of Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia.

