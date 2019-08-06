SEDALIA - Jim Parker, 68, of Sedalia passed away August 4, 2019, at his home in Sedalia, Mo.
He was born on September 15, 1950, in Sedalia, son of Dale Parker and Annabelle Ream, who preceded him in death.
On January 25, 1986, in Sedalia, MO. He was united in marriage to Debra Bean, who resides in the home.
Jim worked for Labors Local Union 663. He most recently worked for as a delivery man for Woods pharmacy and floral. Jim enjoyed going to Sprint car races, playing cards and going fishing.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Jason Parker (Nicole) of Springfield, MO; a stepdaughter, Tasha Bean (Bill) of Hughesville, MO; a brother, Jerry Parker of Sedalia; two sisters, Diana Dennis (Gary) of Oklahoma, and Susie Hudson (Scott) of Sedalia; a granddaughter, Anna Belle Parker; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Parker.
A family celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sedalia Animal Shelter in care of Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Aug. 7, 2019