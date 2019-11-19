WARRENSBURG - Jim Simmons, age 70, of Warrensburg, MO, died peacefully in his home on November 15, 2019, with his wife at his side.
Jim received a Masters in History from UCM before beginning a 36 year career with the Missouri Division of Family Services culminating in his position as Regional Liasion for both the NE and NW Regions.
Jim and his wife Mary Ann enjoyed traveling to more than 30 countries on 5 continents as well as across the United States having just returned from their most recent vacation 2 weeks prior to his passing.
Jim was proceeded in death by his mother Edith Simmons and by his father-in-law Bob Bishop.
Jim will be greatly missed by his wife and her large extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held November 23 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Parish, 300 S. Ridgeview Dr, Warrensburg, MO with a sharing of memories beginning at 11 a.m. immediately followed by a Mass of Resurrection.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the James Grady Simmons Memorial Scholarship fund at Lakeland School in Deepwater, MO or to Sacred Heart Parish in Warrensburg, MO.
