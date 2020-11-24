SEDALIA - Jimmy Del Privett, 80, of Sedalia, passed away Sunday morning, November 22, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center.

He was born January 14, 1940, in Seymour, son of Leonard and Luna (Davenport) Privett.

On August 15, 1994, in Sedalia, he married Evelyn Marie (Huffman).

Jimmy was a United States Army veteran. He worked for the Missouri Highway Department for 32 years. In retirement, he and Evelyn managed the Townhouse Manor Apartments. He was an active member of First Baptist Church.

Jimmy's hobbies included fishing, playing poker on the computer and working with his hands. He was a jolly man who never met a stranger and was a good story teller.

Surviving are his wife, Evelyn, of the home; six children, Teresa Keehner, Timothy Privett, Tammy Cathey, Brad Privett, Matthew Privett and Katrina Privett; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and four siblings, Tony Privett, David Privett, Nancy Clifton and Wanda Hall.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and five siblings, Juanita Hensley, Bud Privett, Ron Privett, Howard Privett and Janet Cline.

A private service will be held.

Friends may pay their respects and sign the guest book between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store