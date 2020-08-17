1/
Jo Ann Elwell
1933-2020
SEDALIA - Jo Ann Elwell, 86, of Sedalia, MO, formerly of La Monte, MO, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Fair View Nursing Home in Sedalia.
She was born on October 19, 1933, in Knob Noster, MO, the daughter of William Noel and Katherine (Stivers) Snow Jr., who preceded her in death.
On July 28, 1951, in Warsaw, MO, she was united in marriage to Dale Elmer "Skeeter" Elwell, who preceded her in death.
Jo Ann was a member of La Monte United Methodist Church.
Survivors include two sons, William Elwell (Kathy) of La Monte and James Elwell (Julie) of Overland Park, KS; sister-in-law, Catherine Martin (Al) Cape Coral, FL; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be at La Monte Cemetery, La Monte, MO.
Memorial contributions may be made to La Monte Cemetery in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rea Funeral Chapel
1001 S. Limit Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-4732
