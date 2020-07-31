ST. LOUIS - JoAnn Callis, 88, of Hughesville, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis, MO.

She was born on July 9, 1932, in Kansas City, MO, a daughter of Joseph Glenn and Jean (Adam) Benson. On June 25, 1978, in Sedalia, MO, she married Larry Charles Callis who survives of the home.

Jo attended Bethel United Methodist Church in Hughesville. She worked for JC Penny's selling fine jewelry and as the District Manager for Avon being in charge of employees in Pettis, Benton, Saline and Lafayette counties for many years. Jo enjoyed traveling, spending time with her grandchildren and going to listen to Larry play in his band.

In addition to her husband of 42 years she is survived by two sons, Roger Austin (Sheri) of Hughesville, MO, Bret Austin (Reneé) of Edinboro, PA; one daughter, Carolyn Dawley of Spanish Fort, AL; one step-daughter, Shelley Jungen (Brian) of Springfield, MO; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by both of her parents and one sister, Frances Doyle.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date at Bethel United Methodist Church in Hughesville.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Cancer Perks of Sedalia.

Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store