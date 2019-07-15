Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jo Etta White. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Jo Etta White, 86, of La Monte, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center.

She was born May 14, 1933, in Sedalia, daughter of Lester Earl and Bertha Kathryn (Borchers) Jones.

On June 10, 1950, in Sedalia, she married William Edward White, who preceded her in death on December 26, 2013.

Mrs. White retired from Bothwell Regional Health Center where worked as a housekeeper. She was an active member of La Monte Baptist Church. She was a loving homemaker and an awesome cook. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are four children, Terry Edward White, of La Monte, William Allan White (Mildred), of Sedalia, Mark Wayne White (Nancy), of Cherokee, KS, and Sue Etta Plummer (Michael), of La Monte; twelve grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Juanita Nichols, Shirley Schlobohm and Rebecca McKeehan.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Lester Earl Jones Jr.; and two sisters, Earlene Lindenmeyer and Bertha Skaggs.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at Heckart Funeral Home, with Pastor Larry Chappell officiating.

Casket bearers will be Terry White, Tom White, Michael White, Seth White, Timothy White, Daniel Schlobohm and Zachary Crabtree. John White will be an honorary bearer.

Burial will be in La Monte Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.

