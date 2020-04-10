CAPE CORAL, Fla. - Joan Hall, 86, of Cape Coral, FL, formerly of Sedalia, MO, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at her home.
She was born Nov. 5, 1933, in Kansas City, KS, daughter of Homer Arthur Nelson and Helen Virginia (Owings) Nelson.
On May 1, 1954, in Kansas City, MO, she was married to John Kenneth Hall, who preceded her in death on Jan. 23, 2014.
Joan was a homemaker. Her hobbies included sewing and quilting.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Kansas City, KS.
Surviving are two daughters, Jan Hall, of Las Vegas, NV, and Julie Durbin (Jim), of Cape Coral, FL; six grandchildren; and nineteen great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Nelson.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia, MO.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Apr. 11, 2020