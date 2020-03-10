COLUMBIA - Joe Ray Schultz, 57, of Smithton, passed away unexpectedly Monday, March 9, 2020, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.
He was born June 22, 1962, in Sedalia, one of three children of Dickie and Margaret (Rogers) Schultz.
On Dec. 31, 1990, in Sedalia, he married Valarie (Stout).
Joe was the building and grounds coordinator for Smithton School. His hobbies included building and racing hot rods and go-karts, and building model railroad trains. He was good at carpentry, could fix anything and had built the family home. He was an excellent machinist and gave his time to fabricate parts for his friends.
Surviving are his wife, Valarie, of the home; his parents, Dickie and Margaret Schultz, of Sedalia; his daughter, Vada Ann Schultz; his grandchildren, Aiden Michael, Valenalynn and Murphy Michael Schultz; his sister, Esther Schultz; and his brother, Jeff Schultz.
He was preceded in death by his son, Ryan Michael Schultz.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Mar. 11, 2020