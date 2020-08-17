MARSHALL - Joel Paul Brandt, 32, of Marshall, Missouri, formerly of Sedalia, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020.
He was born on March 8, 1988, in Clinton, Missouri, the son of Shawn Paul Brandt and Michelle Joan Gregg.
Joel attended Denbigh High School in Newport News, Virginia, the class of 2006. He served in the United States Navy. He was of the Catholic Faith. Joel married Jessica Marie Morales-Cruz on April 24, 2009, in Portsmouth, Virginia.
Joel was preceded in death by his brother, Mason Quinn Brandt on September 13, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Jessica Marie Brandt; father, Shawn Brandt (wife, Kyrah Brandt); mother, Michelle Gregg; grandfather, Jerald Brandt; grandmother, Judy Pratt; five brothers, Alex Brandt, Brandon Brandt, Easton Brandt, Konrad Estes and Tylar Crenshaw; two sisters, Danielle Cox and Evangalene Estes; one sister-in-law, Ariana Morales–Nichols (husband, Christopher Nichols) and father-in-law, Michael Morales (wife, Esther Morales)
There are no services scheduled at this time. Cremation under the direction of Campbell-Cast Funeral Home, Holden, MO.
